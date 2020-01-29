Learning for life

A team of five first-year STEM Academy students in Robert McMann’s Computer Networking class at the Orange-Ulster-BOCES Career and Technical Education Center placed second in the Gold Division of the New York State round of the CyberPatriot National Youth Cyber Defense Competition.

The team’s outstanding placement in the state round enabled them to advance to the National Semifinals round.

The participants are Caleb Garver of Chester Academy, Joseph Cloidt and Travis Lysyczyn of Minisink Valley High School, Dominick D'Amico of Warwick Valley High School and Nicholas Petraro of Monroe-Woodbury High School.

CyberPatriot is a youth cyber education program conceived by the Air Force Association to inspire high school and middle school students toward careers in cybersecurity or other science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) disciplines critical to the future and security of the United States.

The competition

At the center of CyberPatriot is the National Youth Cyber Defense Competition, which puts teams of high school and middle school students in the position of newly hired IT professionals tasked with managing the network of a small company.

Through a series of online competition rounds, teams are given a set of virtual operating systems and are tasked with finding and fixing cybersecurity vulnerabilities while maintaining critical services.

Each round lasts six hours and involved 4316 teams that entered this year in the open division from across the United States and Canada.

For more information about BOCES Career and Technical Education programs, call 845-291-0300.