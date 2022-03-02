Improving Village of Goshen water and planning the Great American Weekend drew recent Goshen Village Board attention

By Geri Corey

The focus was on improving water quality at the Village of Goshen Board of Trustees’ Feb. 14 meeting. Highlights included a zoom presentation, “Drinking Water Source Protection Program.”

The program, presented by Chana Friedenberg, Water Quality Program Manager of the Hudson Valley Regional Council, outlined steps for the village to improve the quality of its water supply.

Key components of implementing the water source protection program include assessing and protecting drinking water, implementing strategies for improvement and designating a plan management team.

The plan suggests preparing a drinking water source protection map; for Goshen, two maps are needed: at the site of the reservoir on Lower Reservoir Road and one at the site of the Crystal Run Wells on Stony Ford Road.

To be included on the watershed maps is a delineation of water source protection areas, potential contamination sources, and local land use and land cover data. An inventory of potential contaminant sources might include road salt, lawn chemicals, golf course chemicals, residential areas, including septic contamination, gas stations, and heavily traveled roads.

Next, the plan suggests noting what contaminants are present and finding specific protection methods, along with analyzing what might be future contaminants to the water source.

Imperative to the program is designating a plan management team of community stakeholders to share progress reports, review and share ideas, and create a revision schedule, if needed. Large water users, like the school district, local businesses, and members of the planning board will most likely be a part of the plan management team.

Board members spoke in support of the program, allowing Mayor Scott Wohl to begin the process of developing a drinking water source protection plan.

The final step is to submit the data to the NYS Environmental Conservation (DEC) DEC. The “Drinking Water Source Protection Program” was presented via collaboration with the DEC and NYS Department of Health.

Other Village News:

The Goshen Village Board received a letter from the Goshen Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors requesting approval for the use of Village Square on July 2 and July 3, 2022 for Great American Weekend. Set up will begin June 30, lasting the entire day.

According to the Chamber, along with having a similar number of vendors as in past years, GAW will be showcasing musical acts and having crafts for children.

Vendors have been instructed to submit a Certificate of Liability indemnifying the Village of Goshen, First Presbyterian Church, the Goshen Central School District and the Goshen Chamber of Commerce. The Board approved the Chamber’s Great American Weekend request.

The Rotary Club of Goshen received approval to schedule the 2022 Great American Weekend 5k/10k Goshen Rotary Run on Sat., July 2. Registration begins a 6:30 a.m., with the race starting at 8:00 a.m., most likely concluding by 10:30 a.m. Both races will start on Erie Street at the Orange County Government Center and finish on Park Place. Village of Goshen Police Chief Watt will coordinate required traffic control assistance, with expenses for this assistance are covered by the Goshen Rotary Club.

The Board passed a resolution authorizing the acquisition of a 2022 Dodge Tradesman 3500 4X4 pick-up truck for $53,015. Approved financing of the vehicle is in the form of a lease, with option to purchase.

The 2022 Dodge Tradesman 3500 4X4 pickup truck is available through the New York State Office of General Service through the program known as the “state bid.”

The Board passed a resolution authorizing the expenditure of $9,049 for the purchase of a speed trailer for use by Village police. The department is in need of a new speed trailer to control and enforce traffic regulations related to the speed of motor vehicles operating within the Village of Goshen.