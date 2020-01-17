Hudson River stories at the library

For each threat the Hudson River has ever faced, there has always been a proportional force working to protect it. A cast of characters ranging from sailors to farmers to citizen-scientists emerge as heroes, tirelessly defending "America's first river."

On Friday evening, Jan. 31, beginning at 7, the Albert Wisner Public library will present writer, filmmaker and adventurer Jon Bowermaster for a screening and discussion of two of his films.

Two films on the Hudson's life and heritage

"A Living River" chronicles the efforts of Riverkeeper, New York State Department of Environmental Conservation and others to restore the life and the ecosystem in the Hudson River.

"Seeds of Hope" follows the St. Regis Mohawk Tribe at Akwesasne, the Hudson Valley Farm Hub and Seedshed as they honor Native American seeds that are at risk of disappearing. Can they preserve their rich agricultural heritage and the stories that each seed holds?

Bowermaster's Curriculum Vitae

Bowermaster is a six-time grantee of the National Geographic Expeditions Council. One of the Society’s "Ocean Heroes," his first assignment for National Geographic Magazine was documenting a 3,741-mile crossing of Antarctica by dogsled.

He has written eleven books and produced/directed more than 30 documentary films.

Bowermaster lives in the Hudson Valley. He is the president of the One Ocean Media Foundation and chairman of the Advisory Board of Adventurers and Scientist for Conservation.

For the past several years, Bowermaster and his One Ocean Media Foundation/Oceans 8 Films team have focused on a series of short films about the environmental risks to and hopes for the Hudson River Valley, the birthplace of the American environmental movement.

Bowermaster is a visiting lecturer at Bard College in the Environment and Urban Studies Department.

Tune into his weekly radio show/podcast, ‘The Green Radio Hour with Jon Bowermaster,’ at radiokingston.org.

Essentials

To attend this program, register online at albertwisnerlibrar.org or call the library at 986-1047 ext. 3.