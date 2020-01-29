Hospice of Orange and Sullivan Counties to honor Mobile Life Support Services at spring gala

New Windsor. Hospice of Orange and Sullivan Counties, Inc. has announced that Mobile Life Support Services, Inc. as honoree for this year’s annual spring gala on March 21. Mobile Life Support Services has been a longtime friend, supporter and colleague of Hospice as an industry leader in quality health care, compassion and professionalism. This year’s Spring Break Gala will be held at Anthony’s Pier 9 in New Windsor. There will be fine dining, dancing to the music of The Motones, along with premium prize drawings and a 50/50 cash drawing. The evening will begin at 6 p.m. The ticket price is $250 per person; a table of ten is discounted to $2,250. Co-chairs for this year’s spring event are Hospice Board Member Lauren Rowley and longtime supporter and past Gala Chair Janet Sullivan. “We are grateful to Mobile Life Services and honored to recognize them”, said Dan Grady, President and CEO. “I am grateful to our Co-Chairs and the committee for their support for what will be a special evening.” Additional information, as well as sponsorship and raffle opportunities, and tickets to the event are available on our website https://hospiceoforange.com. Or contact Maggie Sutter at 845 561-6143 ext 366 or m.sutter@hospiceoforange.com.