Voters in the Goshen Central School District passed the district’s proposed budget and the bus proposition, district officials announced Wednesday.

The budget passed with 2,470-1,281. The proposition to purchase eight school buses passed, 2,203-1,543.

Incumbents Allison Salte and Tom Mullane were re-elected to the Board of Education with 2,515 votes and 2,148 votes, respectively. Juan D. Paneto received 1,685 votes.