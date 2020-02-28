Cornelius Zabriskie

Cornelius “Neil” Zabriskie of Goshen, owner of 3Z Masonry, entered into rest on Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020 at home. He was 78.

The son of William Zabriskie and Myra Straut Zabriskie, he was born on March 20, 1941, in Airmont.

He is survived by his three sons: Neil Zabriskie and wife Deborah; Jeffery Zabriskie and wife Phyllis and Glen Zabriskie and wife Karen; 10 grandchildren; 11 great grandchildren; sister Patricia Ann Derbyshire; along with several nieces and nephews.

He was predeceased by four sisters and two brothers.

Visitation was held March 1 and 2nd at T.S. Purta Funeral Home, 22 Glenmere Ave., Florida.

As per his wishes, there will be no funeral services and cremation will be held privately following the visitation.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Wounded Warrior Outdoor Adventures, 668 Ruddy Road, Chase Mills, NY 13621.

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the T.S. Purta Funeral Home. To send a condolence online, please go to www.purtafuneralhome.com.