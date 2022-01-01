x
Community Survey: Are you doing ‘Dry January’ this year?

Help us with an upcoming story by filling out the short survey below.

| 01 Jan 2022 | 03:44
The holiday season is quickly coming to a close.

And for some, that means a fresh start by participating in “Dry January,” a challenge to consume no alcohol for the entire month.

Some do it to “detox” after all of the indulging, imbibing, and holiday cheers-ing that goes down between Thanksgiving and New Year’s Eve. Others participate to kick off the new year on a healthy note.

Are you doing Dry January this year? Have you tried it in the past? Fill out our quick, anonymous survey below to help with an upcoming story.

