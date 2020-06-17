x
Chester, Goshen voters approve 2020-21 school budgets

Goshen. Voters in both the Goshen Central and Chester Union Free School districts have approved budgets for the 2020-21 school year. Goshen voters also passes a referedum to purchase eight school buses. Both districts returned all incumbents to the Board of Education.

17 Jun 2020 | 11:35
Voters in the Goshen Central School District passed the district’s proposed budget and the bus proposition, district officials announced Wednesday.

The budget passed with 2,470-1,281. The proposition to purchase eight school buses passed, 2,203-1,543.

Incumbents Allison Salte and Tom Mullane were re-elected to the Board of Education with 2,515 votes and 2,148 votes, respectively. Juan D. Paneto received 1,685 votes.

Chester Union Free School District

Voters in the Chester Union Free School District approved the 2020-21 budget, 666-332, the district announced Tuesday night.

The vote was done by absentee ballot due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Frank Sambets and Keith Brideweser were both elected to the Board of Education.

2020-2021 Budget
Yes 2,470
No 1,281
Bus Proposition
Yes 2,203
No 1,543
Board of Education
ALLISON SALTE 2,515
TOM MULLANE 2,148
Juan D. Paneto 1,685
Chester Union Free School District
2020-21 Budget Vote
Yes: 665
No: 332
Board of Education (3-Year Term)
FRANK SAMBETS 754
KEITH BRIDEWESER 742