Chester, Goshen voters approve 2020-21 school budgets

Voters in the Goshen Central School District passed the district’s proposed budget and the bus proposition, district officials announced Wednesday.

The budget passed with 2,470-1,281. The proposition to purchase eight school buses passed, 2,203-1,543.

Incumbents Allison Salte and Tom Mullane were re-elected to the Board of Education with 2,515 votes and 2,148 votes, respectively. Juan D. Paneto received 1,685 votes.

Chester Union Free School District

Voters in the Chester Union Free School District approved the 2020-21 budget, 666-332, the district announced Tuesday night.

The vote was done by absentee ballot due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Frank Sambets and Keith Brideweser were both elected to the Board of Education.