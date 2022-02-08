Bill Establishing State Disability Rights Office Signed Into Law

Senator James Skoufis (D-Hudson Valley) announced that a bill he sponsored to establish an agency that advocates for the rights of people with disabilities has been signed into law. Skoufis first advanced this bill, now S1836, while serving in the Assembly to re-open the inoperative Office of the Advocate for People with Disabilities, established in 1983 by Governor Mario Cuomo. Andrew Cuomo went on to close the office early in his tenure.

“For too long, New Yorkers living with disabilities lacked the agency-level support they desperately deserved,” said Skoufis. “These citizens will finally have a seat at the table to help shape policies that directly impact them.”