‘A battle a battle for ... our communities — our friends, neighbors and local pharmacists’

State Senators James Skoufis (D-Hudson Valley) and Mike Martucci (R,C,I-Hudson Valley/Catskills) called on Governor Kathy Hochul to sign the Pharmacy Rescue Bills.

This package of legislation includes four bills strongly supported by the Pharmacists Society of the State of New York (PSSNY) and local pharmacists in both Senators’ districts. All four bills passed the state Senate and Assembly with wide, bipartisan support.

The bills are:

S3762, which relates to pharmacy benefit manager (PBM) regulation;

S3566, which relates to the purchase of prescription drugs;

S4807, which expands the immunization authorization of pharmacists; and

S6603, which protects access to pharmacy services.

Skoufis is the sponsor of S6603 and a co-sponsor of S3762 and S4807. Martucci is a co-sponsor of all four bills.

Both senators voted to pass all four bills during the 2021 Legislative Session. The bills now await the governor’s signature to become law.

“When there’s a family facing a health crisis, big pharma won’t be out delivering local medications or opening their shops after hours to lend a hand,” Skoufis said. “At local little league games, you won’t see CVS or RiteAid on the backs of those team T-shirts as sponsors. This is a battle for the vitality of an entire industry, but more than that, for the character of our communities — our friends, neighbors and local pharmacists. I implore the Governor to sign this package and save local pharmacies before it’s too late.”

Back in May, Martucci and Skoufis held a joint press conference with members of the Pharmacists Society of Orange County, local pharmacists and patients at NeighborhoodRx Pharmacy in Slate Hill, calling on the state to save mom-and-pop pharmacies. The senators remain committed to improving the quality of healthcare provided by pharmacists, expanding patient access, saving taxpayers money and leveling the playing field in the prescription drug industry.

“With the backdrop of a global pandemic, it is more important than ever to support and strengthen the role of our community pharmacies,” Martucci said. “This package of legislation will level the playing field for them in what has become a battle of Wall Street vs. Main Street. Our local pharmacists and their patients need these bills signed now, and so, I am strongly urging Governor Hochul to do just that.”