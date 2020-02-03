2020 Orange County women of achievement to be honored

Girl Scouts Heart of the Hudson and YWCA Orange County have announced the eight winners of this year’s women of achievement.

The annual tribute now in its 28th year, honors women who make a difference in the Orange County community through their professional, volunteer or school-based activities.

This year’s winners include:

Eileen Buckley, Wallkill, of Orange County Child Protective Services.

Sally McAndrews, Walden, of the Newburgh Ministry.

Laurie Villasuso, Walden, of Orange County Industrial Development Agency.

Dominique Wallace Mills, Newburgh, of Catholic Charities of Orange, Sullivan and Ulster.

Dr. Stephanie Zeszutek, Middletown, of Touro College of Osteopathic Medicine.

This year’s lifetime achievement award goes to Elaine Slobod, Tuxedo Park, a retired New York State Supreme Court Justice.

And this year’s woman of the future award goes to Isabella Sapio, a freshman at Fashion Institute of Technology and a Pine Bush High School graduate.

Patricia Claiborne, a 2004 woman of achievement and honorary chair of the 2008 tribute celebration committee, has been named the 2020 Bobby Lahey Alumnae Award recipient for her continued commitment to community service and upholding the ideals of Girl Scouts and YWCA.

"Orange County is fortunate to have so many accomplished women of achievement consistently giving back to our community, leading by example, and serving as role models," said Liz Holbrook, acting executive director, YWCA Orange County. "YWCA and Girl Scouts look forward to sharing the stories of the 2020 Woman of Achievement at the 28th annual Tribute celebration."

Essentials

The tribute is the county's premier annual event recognizing the accomplishments and contributions of women and girls in our community. Co-hosted each year by Girl Scouts Heart of the Hudson and YWCA Orange County, the tribute celebration raises funds to support each agency's work to empower, promote, and support women and girls.

More than 265 women from throughout Orange County have been recognized since the award’s inception in 1992. This year's honorees will be recognized on Wednesday, May 13, at Anthony’s Pier 9 in New Windsor.

Sponsorships, journal ads and dinner tickets are available to support the annual celebration and recognize the honorees. To be a part of the celebration, contact Felicia Braunstein at Girl Scouts at 845-236-6002, ext. 739, or by email at fbraunstein@girlscoutshh.org, or by visitingwww.girlscoutshh.org.