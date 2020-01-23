Congratulations to readers who knew where to find the orange starburst in last week's Where In Goshen? clue.

It was tricky because this logo can be found in Chester, the other town featured in The Chronicle's Where In? game.

"This is the Orange County Bank and Trust Company building located on the corner of North Church and Montgomery Streets, across from Kelley Jeans," writes Alan Eskew, correctly.

Goshenites Paul Eversley, Stephen Ziess, and M. Gitner got it right. Jeff Koenig of Chester put the starburst in his hometown but, hey, close enough!

Thank you for playing along.