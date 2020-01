Jeff Koenig of Chester knew where to find the swirly blue orb featured in last week's Where in Chester? clue.

"The new At&t store in the Shop Rite plaza," he writes.

Others to get it right are Alan Eskew of Pine Bush, Richard and Karen Kosturko of Chester, Liam and Mollie Hawthorne of Monroe, and Stephen Zies of Goshen. Good job!

Thank you for playing along.