Staying healthy

From the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC)

Leading a healthy lifestyle can help manage symptoms of depression or anxiety. Here are some healthy behaviors that may help:

This depends on how old your child is, and ranges from being active throughout the day for preschool-aged children (ages 3 through 5 years) to being active for 60 minutes or more for school-aged children and adolescents (ages 6 through 17 years). This may sound like a lot, but don’t worry, your child may already be meeting the recommended physical activity levels.

Recommended Levels for Preschool-Aged Children (ages 3 through 5 years)

Preschool-aged children (ages 3 through 5 years) should be physically active throughout the day for growth and development.

Adult caregivers should encourage preschool-aged children to be active when they play.

Recommended Levels for School-Aged Children and Adolescents (ages 6 through 17 years)

Children and adolescents ages 6 through 17 years should do 60 minutes (1 hour) or more of moderate-to-vigorous intensity physical activity each day, including daily aerobic – and activities that strengthen bones (like running or jumping) – 3 days each week, and that build muscles (like climbing or doing push-ups) – 3 days each week.