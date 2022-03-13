Whatever flies may show up in “Flight,” Goshen Art League exhibit

By Geri Corey

The word “flight” can mean something different to every person. Meeting the theme of the latest Goshen Art League exhibition, “Flight,” the paintings, sculptures, and photography are as varied as the people who created them. Ranging from Pat MacDonald’s subtle, peaceful geese flying in a traditional vee to Niomi Genen’s highly emotional “Refugees,” the word flight demonstrates a full range of feelings.

In her oil on canvas painting, “Southbound,” MacDonald noted that her home in New Hampton is high enough to see the beautiful skies. With mountains in the distance, along with geese, that gives the feeling of flight.

“There are a lot of birds in this exhibit,” MacDonald said.

Art work highlighting birds includes Robb Gomulka’s “Hummingbird,” a colorful acrylic on wood panel. Artist Vaune Sherin also offers a charming “Hummingbird” pastel. Jennifer Charton depicts birds in acrylic and collages on canvas in both “Owl and Moon” and “Spirit Hawk/” Rick Weber’s dramatic abstract sculpture, “Raven,” keeps flight in mind with motion and speed.

But there’s more than birds at the exhibit, such as Goshen artist Michele Meek’s “Lift Off”—an acrylic and wax oil pastel of a delicate butterfly, hot air balloon photography, and a breath-taking work of bats.

“It’s always interesting to see what the artists come up with,” said Gomulka,” president of the Goshen Art League. “We have exciting work from abstract to realism, including works in 3-D.”

The Goshen Art League art show titled “Flight” is at the Goshen Music Hall, 223 Main Street, Goshen. The gallery is open Mon. thru Fri., 9:00 a.m.-5:00 p.m. (or by appointment) from now until April 30.

“Art is available here in the Village, for all to see with exhibits changing every few months,” said Gomulka.

For artists who want to become a member, go to the Goshen Art League website and click on “Membership” to obtain a membership form.