
Watercolor exhibit now at the Orange Hall Gallery

Middletown. The North East Watercolor Society 2020 Members’ Exhibit is on display through March 13 at the Orange Hall Gallery and Loft, located on the SUNY Orange campus.

Middletown /
11 Feb 2020 | 01:42
    Best in Show: “Fall Colors, Old Boathouse," Robert Adzema
    "Zebra," Teresa Cromwell
    Excellence Award: "Monarch Red Pepper," Cheryl Johnson
    Excellence Award: “Take Your Seat," Alexis Lavine
    "February Morning on Broadway, Albany," watercolor by Kevin Kuhne
    "Caribbean Restaurants, Albany," watercolor by Kevin Kuhne
    "Old Trailways Station, Albany," watercolor by Kevin Kuhne
    "Canajoharie Winter Streets," watercolor by Kevin Kuhne

The North East Watercolor Society 2020 Members’ Exhibit is now on display at Orange Hall Gallery and Loft, located on the SUNY Orange campus in Middletown.

On exhibit through March 13 are 106 paintings by 57 artists.

Kuhne's interest in local history, architecture, people, and conservation inspires him in his paintings and occasional mixed media constructions. He lives in Albany, where an abundance of buildings of many architectural eras keep him busy painting. He regularly works plein air to express his initial reactions and feelings to the life and action of the scene. In his loose technique, he expresses excitement through color, drawing, and composition.

The exhibit is free and open to the public.

Watercolor is a transparent and semi-transparent medium with an occasional gouache adding an opaque quality. The versatility of watercolor offers a broad variety of styles from tight representational to the loose use of the brush or other tools, and is demonstrated in the still lifes, land and seascapes, portraits, genre paintings, and semi-abstracts in the exhibit.

Award-winning paintings

The following paintings in the exhibit have won awards:

Best in show: “Fall Colors, Old Boathouse" by Robert Adzema

Elaine M. Garvin Memorial Award: “Folded Once, Folded Thrice” by Lana Privitera

Excellence Award: “Take Your Seat” by Alexis Lavine

Excellence Award: “Cornwall Village” by Laura Kohlmann

Excellence Award: “What’s Around the Corner” by Midge Monat

Excellence Award: “Monarch Red Pepper” by Cheryl Johnson

Excellence Award: “London Wall” by Ann Higgins

Honorable Mention: “Hi Up There” by Jim Adair

Honorable Mention: “Bow Bridge in Summer” by Susan Weintraub

Honorable Mention: “Bellvale Barn” by Rich Van Tieghem

Essential information:

Gallery hours are 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., Monday through Thursday; 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Friday; plus Friday, Feb. 28, until 9 p.m.

Orange Hall Gallery is located at the corner of Wawayanda and Grandview Avenues in Middletown. Free parking is available in the adjacent lot.

For more information call 341-4891 or email cultural@sunyorange.edu.

Participating artists:
Jim Adair
Robert Adzema
Diana Aliberti
Paula Baldinger
Linda Barboni
Patricia Collins Broun
Janet Campbell
Claude Carretta
Al Champy
Brenda Cretney
Teresa Cromwell
Lorraine Devore
Amanda Epstein
Karen Fitzgerald
Jeanette Fournier
Pratibha Garewal
Katherine Gray
Steve Hamlin
Cindi Handy
Anne Harhay
Caroline Harrow
Tom Hedderich
Ann Higgins
Elise Hornbeck
Kate Hyden
Cheryl Johnson
Shar Kennett
Diane Klock
Laura Kohlmann
Diane Kominick-Ouzoonian
Rebecca Krutsinger
Jeanne Lampson
Anita Langford
Barbara Lanza
Alexis Lavine
Alan Lewis
Ellen McNally
Lori McQueeney
Midge Monat
Pat Morgan
Kristina Occhino
Richard Price
Lana Privitera
Patricia Quirk
Molly Reid
Lorraine Rimmelin
Michele Rofrano
Rose Scaglione
Lisa Sebelle
Carole Semolic
Ana Sharma
E. Jane Stoddard
Valerie Taggart
Rich Van Tieghem
Christine Verga Maday
Leslie Waxtel
Susan Weintraub
Nora Winn