Upcoming Programs for adults and kids at the Chester Public Library

The following is a list of upcoming programs for adults and young people at the Chester Public Library:

For adults:

· Seed starting and seed saving with Kristen White, the Chicken Librarian. Saturday, March 27, at 11 .am. Register online for Zoom link.

Kristen will show how to start seeds for planting this year and how to save seeds for next year. Some seed starting kits are available at the library to pick up starting March 22.

· Book Group. Monday, April 12, at 6:30 p.m. Register online for Zoom link. The group will be discussing the book “Migrations” by Charlotte McConaghy.

· Video Games with Kurt Kalata. Tuesday, April 13, at 6:30 p.m. Register online for Zoom link.

Join Kurt Kalata of Hardcore Gaming for a conversation about videogames. Discuss what is trending, equipment changes and a little history of gaming. Whether you are a beginner or a hardcore gamer, this discussion will be fun and informative.

· Outdoor Art for Enjoyment. Saturdays, April 17 and 24 at 1 p.m. In person, no registration required.

The group will meet in the back of the library for an open art session that is a great way to try something new or work on something already started. A mask is required to attend this program. The library will have a variety of supplies for use, or bring your own.

· Composting with Kristen White. Monday, April 19, at 6:30 p.m. Register online for Zoom link.

Join Kristen the Chicken Librarian for a fun and fact-filled demonstration on composting. She will discuss the ins and outs of composting, what you can and cannot compost, and different methods.

For Kids

· Tissue Paper Painting Take & Make. Pick up starts Monday, March 29. No registration required.

You’ll get everything you need to paint with tissue paper. Kits are available first come, first served, while supplies last.

· Outdoor Storytime for ages 1-5. Tuesdays at 10:30 a.m., starting April 6 through May 11. Register online.

The group will meet on the side lawn. Registration is required. Bundle up and bring chairs or blankets to sit on. There will be stories to read as well and singing and dancing. Weather permitting, of course. Check Facebook or the email you used to register for updates.

· New Storywalk Book

Stay tuned for a new book that will be installed at the Storywalk soon. The Storywalk is located around the Chester Commons Park. Take a stroll along the path, read a fun story and even interact with questions and challenges along the way.

For everybody

· The library is proud to introduce a new Seed Library. A Seed Library is a great way to share seeds with members of the community. The library has a small selection of seeds available to start. The library also is accepting donations of seeds to share.

For more information, visit online at chesternypubliclibrary.com or stop by the library.