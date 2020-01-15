Under the Streetlamp coming to Sugar Loaf Performing Arts Center

The retro rock band Under the Streetlamp will perform at the Sugar Loaf Performing Arts Center on Friday, Feb. 14.

Under the Streetlamp delivers an electrifying evening of classic hits from the American Radio Songbook, bringing a blend of tight harmonies and slick dance moves to your favorite old time rock ‘n’ roll, doo-wop, and Motown hits.The group was founded by leading cast members of the Tony Award-winning sensation "Jersey Boys."

When their run in that show ended, they formed Under the Streetlamp as a musical celebration. The guys have performed in more than a dozen shows on Broadway and have performed all over the world in countless others, including "42nd Street," "Assassins," "Hands on a Hardbody," "Thoroughly Modern Millie," "Forbidden Broadway," "Dracula," "Rent," "American Idiot," "Good Vibrations: The Beach Boys Musical," and "The Book of Mormom."

The show is being presented by Orange Motorsports & Entertainment. For additional information, visit omeevents.com.