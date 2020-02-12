Tickets are now available for 'Beauty and the Beast' at Goshen High School

Goshen. Goshen’s hottest ticket every spring is now on sale for Goshen High School’s presentation of “Beauty and the Beast.” There’s still time to grab Patron tickets for $25 each. If you’d like your or your family’s name in the program as a patron, submit your request no later than Feb. 19. Non-patron tickets are $12 each. All seats are in the brand-new Roy Reese Auditorium, and all are reserved seats. You don’t want to miss out on the most anticipated performances of the year. There will be four shows; Friday, March 20, at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, March 21, at 1:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.; and on Sunday, March 22, at 1:30 p.m. Ticket forms are available at Goshen High School, 222 Scotchtown Ave, Goshen; by calling the school at 615-6105; or sending a check for the number of tickets, date you wish to atte,nd and a return address to receive your tickets. Checks are made payable to Goshen High School with “Beauty tickets” in the memo line. Pictured during rehearsals are, in the first row (from left): Gwen Aitchison as Babette; second row: Ben Thurtle as Lefou, Treasure Welle as the Wardrobe, Jacob Forman as Lumiere; third row: Kalil Thomas as Maurice and Isabella Obligado as Chip; fourth row: George Pavlidis as Cogsworth; fifth row: James Rodriguez as Gaston gives the cold shoulder to Alex Thurtle as Belle and Kevin Ilardi as Beast as they prepare to waltz away.