'Spotlights: Turn and Face the Stage' at Goshen Music Hall

Goshen. "Spotlights: Turn and Face the Stage," the Best of the 2019 International 10-Minute Play Festival, directed by Evelyn Albino and Paul Ellis, will be offered at the Goshen Music Hall, 223 Main St., Goshen (second-floor walk up) on the following Fridays at 7 p.m.: Feb. 21 and 28; Saturdays at 7 p.m.: Feb. 15, 22, and 29; and Sundays at 2 p.m.: Feb. 16 and 23 and March 1. Attendance is free but reservations are required. Call 294-4188. The performances are sponsored by the Goshen Public Library and Historical Society.