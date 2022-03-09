Savage Wonder Festival of veterans in the arts debuts

On Memorial Day weekend, the day before Memorial Day, May 29, the first annual Savage Wonder Festival of veterans in the arts will launch at Sugar Loaf Performing Arts Center. Veterans will offer poetry, music, visual art and dance. Performers will include Mason Rodrigue, The Savage Gentleman, Dex, Anthony Roberts, Amy Sexauer, Roman Baca and Exit 12 Dance Company, Doc Oliver and many others. Almost 40 warrior artists will be live on three stages from 12 p.m. to 10 p.m. at a kind of Lollapalooza for veterans in the arts .

All proceeds will be split evenly between local veterans nonprofits - Clear Path 4 Veterans, Blue Star Families, Veterans Repertory Theater and YIT Foundation.

Get Tickets

Until April 1, tickets are free, except for a small number of VIP tickets in case you want guaranteed parking and premium seating and a swag bag. Or you can pay for a donation ticket, if you may not attend.

Each participant at the Savage Wonder Festival is more than just an accomplished professional artist but also a military veteran. A dance choreographer who was a Marine machine gunner in Fallujah, Iraq. A combat veteran and female engagement team member turned poet. An Iraq veteran handpicked by Placido Domingo to be one of his proteges. An Afghanistan veteran and survivor of a green-on-blue attack whose debut outlaw country album was engineered and produced by the Grammy winning Station House in Los Angeles.

From the beer garden to the rock wall, from the food trucks to the service dog demonstrations, from the outdoor music to the two indoor stages, the variety will be lively, including former USMC Combat Artist Elize McKelvey doing live illustrations, the screening of former Green Beret Scott Mann’s filmed play, “Last Out,” before it releases on Amazon Prime, and the veterans of Frontline Arts demonstrating how to turn old military uniforms into unusual paper.

The event celebrates veterans that are gone, spotlights living veterans and supports veterans in need.