River Valley Artists Guild presents 'It’s Summertime!'

Artists with the River Valley Artists Guild will celebrate the visual beauty of summer’s diversity in "It’s Summertime!" The guild's Art About Town program features shows both online and inside Port Jervis locations. The online show may be seen at rivervalleyartistsguildofportjervis.com/online-show-its-summertime.html. The brick and mortar show is planned for July 1 to Aug. 30 at five venues: Gios Gelato Café, City Hall, Port Jervis Free Library, Bon Secours Hospital and Deerpark Town Hall. Says the guild: "Summer provides us with a visual banquet of diversity, from exquisite and rare plant life to common weeds. If it has roots, shoots, flowers and leaves, is waxy, fragile, sturdy or brittle, terrestrial or aquatic-it’s a very diverse, wide-open theme." For more information email susanmiiller@yahoo.com or visit rivervalleyartistsguildofportjervis.com.

Brick and mortar shows

At Gio’s Gelato Café: Elaine Cardella-Tedesco wanted to paint something pretty -- an endangered bee. Marie Fluhr‘s watercolors portray animals in nature from everyday life. Cynthia Harris-Pagano specializes in oil and pastel portraits in her North Light Studio in Otisville, NY. Gene Iovine paints from the model, still life and landscapes specializing in acrylics. Neil Joyce’s watercolors depict scenes from everyday life. Joan Kehlenbeck, President of the RVAG, shows her pastels and paintings regionally. Joan Standora paintings appeal to the expression of non-verbal but meaningful messages to the eye and heart. Monday and Tuesday, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., and Thursday through Sunday, 8 a.m. to 9 p.m., at Gio’s, 30-32 Front St, Port Jervis, N.Y.

At City Hall: Joseph Petrosi’s color pencil drawings. Petrosi is a certified art specialist, textile airbrush specialist, and award-winning artist. In 2012 the Times-Herald Record chose him as Best Ink and Pencil Artist in the Hudson Valley. “I hope people looking at my artwork will enjoy the burst of color and serenity of the scene," he says. Monday through Wednesday, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the Mayor’s Office, 20 Hammond St., Port Jervis, N.Y.

At Port Jervis Free Library: Lauryn de Leeuw believes that “art, like love, cannot be defined, it comes from a passion within; it cannot come from a formula or a set of predefined conditions." Lauryn de Leeuw is often referred to as an Abstract Expressionist artist because of the Willem de Kooning influence in many of her paintings. Monday through Friday, from 1 to 5 p.m., in the Community Room, 138 Pike Street, Port Jervis, N.Y.

At Bon Secours Hospital: Susan Miiller’s summer-themed oil paintings. Curator of Art About Town, Miiller shares the mysterious luminosity and meditative juxtapositions of her close-up floral imagery. Miiller is the recipient of several awards, is teaching faculty at SUNY and her work is in many important collections nationwide. Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., in the cafeteria at 160 East Main St., Port Jervis, N.Y.

At Deerpark Town Hall: Joan Kehlenbeck’s florals and pastels. River Valley Artists Guild President, and Cuddebackville artist Joan Kehlenbeck is showing her latest floral oils and pastels. In 2016, Joan was awarded the Individual Artist, Orange County Art Award. Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., at Deerpark Town Hall, 420 Route 209, Huguenot, N.Y.