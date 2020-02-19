Registration is now open for Lacawac Sanctuary summer day camps

Lake Ariel, Pa. Registration is now open for the environmentally friendly summer day camps at Lacawac Sanctuary in Lake Ariel. Children ages 5 to 12 are welcome to explore the biological preserve's 500 acres and scenic Lake Lacawac through scientific inquiry, canoeing, hiking, tracking, painting, turning over logs, building shelters, and sculpting from clay, among many other activities. Counselors have many years of experience working with children and teaching environmental education, and believe that exploring nature is the most effective way to instill a sense of wonder and love for the environment. All counselors, junior counselors, and interns have obtained child abuse and criminal history checks. The counselor-to-camper ratio of 1:8 is maintained to facilitate better small group dynamics. Counselors are trained in first aid and CPR. Lacawac's mission is research, education, preservation, and shaping the next generation of scientists and environmental stewards. For more information call 570-689-9494 or visit lacawac.org.