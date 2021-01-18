Presby Players to present a Valentine’s gift of song

We can all use a little love right now, and that is exactly what American Readers Theatre in collaboration with The Presby Players Community Theater will be offering on Feb. 12, 13, and 14 when the cast of “I Got Love” will present love songs old and new.

“This is our fourth annual Valentine’s Day show, and the first we’re taping for online streaming,” said artistic director Jeffrey Stocker. “We’re pleased we can continue the tradition in a safe environment. All 26 songs will be upbeat, entertaining and inspiring — a dose of good medicine for all.”

Musical Director Sandy Stalter says the songs are a mix of styles and span from the 1930s to the present.

“There will be Broadway show tunes, jazz standards, country, rock and pop, and some comedy songs as well,” she said. “We have three duets, and we’re finishing up with one ensemble number, Seasons of Love from Rent.”

Stalter said each of the ensemble performers were recorded individually, with music and video edited so everyone will appear on the screen at the same time. “I’m thrilled to welcome my daughter Kelsey and her fiancé Matt to the cast this time — and I’ll be singing again as well!” she said.

Enjoy the show at 7 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 12, Saturday, Feb. 13, and Sunday, Feb. 14. Tickets are $20 per household and available at AmericanReadersTheatreTickets.com.