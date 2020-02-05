Orange County School of Dance presents annual invitational

Monroe. Orange County School of Dance will present its fifth annual Dance Invitational on Sunday, March 1, at 3 p.m. and at 5:30 p.m. The performances will feature advanced dancers of the Hudson Valley: High Definition of New Windsor, The Dance Center of Port Jervis, The Dance Emporium of Middletown, The Dance Conservatory of Westchester, Orange County School of Dance/Little Feet Dance Company of Monroe & Highland Mills, and Step by Step of Cornwall. Excerpts from "Giselle" and "Coppelia" will be performed in addition to modern, jazz, contemporary and tap pieces. Tickets are $15 and can purchased at the school's Monroe office or by calling 782-2482.