Online. Join a webinar on the history of Palisades Amusement Park

Join a webinar on the history of Palisades Amusement Park

The Mahwah Museum will host a free online program about Palisades Amusement Park presented by Vince Gargiulo on Saturday, April 24, at 11 a.m.

Located high atop the Palisades, straddling Cliffside Park and Fort Lee, Palisades Amusement Park became one of the most visited amusement parks in the United States.

The popular and informative lecture is a comprehensive history of the park beginning with its inception in the late 1800s, detailing its history of the world’s largest outdoor saltwater pool, the musical groups, the rides, the pageants and the disasters until its ultimate demise in 1971.

Throughout the show, the history of the park will come alive through the use of audio and video clips, music and more than 100 rare photographs collected by the Palisades Amusement Park Historical Society.

Gargiulo has been speaking throughout New Jersey for more than 25 years, detailing the history of the famed New Jersey fun center. He is the author of the book “Palisades Amusement Park: A Century of Fond Memories,” and executive producer of the NY/Thirteen PBS documentary of the same name.

The online program is free but registration is required. To register, visit the Mahwah Museum website mahwahmuseum.org. This webinar will not be recorded.

The Mahwah Museum is located at 201 Franklin Turnpike, Mahwah, NJ. The museum is open on Saturdays from 1-4 p.m. Admission is free for museum members and children, and $5 for non-members. For more information, call 201-512-0099.