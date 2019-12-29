x
Music for Humanity raffle winners get thousands

Chester. The proceeds of the organization's major annual fundraiser will help music students pay for college.

Chester /
29 Dec 2019 | 04:57
    Barry Adelman with Christine Wanamaker of Chester, who won $3,000 in this year's Music for Humanity raffle. She bought her ticket on Nov. 9 at Outdoors of Chester. ( Photo provided)

Music for Humanity announced the winners of its annual raffle, the organization's most important fundraiser.

The first prize winner, $5,000, bought their ticket at Dutch's Tavern in Rock Hill on Dec. 23.

Christine Wanamaker of Chester won second prize, $3,000. She bought her ticket on Nov. 9 at Outdoors of Chester.

The third-prize winner got $1,000 and bought their ticket on Dec. 19, also at Outdoors of Chester.

The fourth-prize is the winner's choice of a canvas print by photographer Stephen Vecciotti, from his entire portfolio. The winning ticket was purchased Dec. 13 at The Towne Crier in Beacon.

Eighteen-time Grammy Winner Jimmy Sturr and Vecchiotti helped select the winners.

Music for Humanity exists to spread more music throughout the world, primarily by giving music scholarships to young, aspiring musicians attending college or university as music majors.

In July the organization awarded $18,000 in scholarships, bringing its total to $100,000.

To help the mission, send a tax-deductible donation to Music for Humanity, P.O. Box 359, Chester, NY 10918; or call Barry Adelman, co-founder, at 845-469-0900 to volunteer. For more information visit musicforhumanity.org.

Music for Humanity scholarship winners
2019:
Grand scholarship, $10,000: Christina Grohowski of Walden, N.Y.,mezzo soprano, attending Purchase College.
Runner-up, $5,000: Ryan Soeyadi of Lake Grove, N.Y., pianist, attending The Juilliard School.
Honorable mentions, $1,000 each: Yeram Yoon of Columbia, Md., guitarist, attending the University of Wisconson as a graduate student; Mika Leonard of Warwick, N.Y., cellist, Warwick, N.Y., attending Purchase College; and Chloe Borthwick of Chester, N.Y., jazz/pop singer and multi-instrumentalist, attending William Patterson University.
2018:
Grand scholarship, $8,000: Ryan Soeyadi of Lake Grove, N.Y., pianist, attending The Juilliard School.
Second prize, $4,000: Bobby Volkman of Ronkonkoma, N.Y., attending The Juilliard School.
Honorable mentions, $1,000 each: Emma Nicholson of Florida, N.Y., in graduate studies at the Peabody Conservatory at John Hopkins; Jethro Banks of Beacon, N.Y., attending Berklee College; and Chloe Borthwick of Chester, N.Y., jazz/pop singer and multi-instrumentalist, attending William Patterson University.
2017:
Grand scholarship, $6,000: Shavon Lloyd of Middletown, N.Y., attending The Crane School of Music.
Second prize, $3,000: Emma Nicholson of Florida, N.Y., attending the Peabody Conservatory for post-graduate studies.
Honorable mentions, $1,000 each: Olivia Nicholson of Florida, N.Y., attending Belmont University; Ryan Soeyadi of Lake Grove, N.Y., attending The Juilliard School; and Mika Leonard of Warwick, N.Y., attending the University of Rochester.