Music for Humanity raffle winners get thousands

Music for Humanity announced the winners of its annual raffle, the organization's most important fundraiser.

The first prize winner, $5,000, bought their ticket at Dutch's Tavern in Rock Hill on Dec. 23.

Christine Wanamaker of Chester won second prize, $3,000. She bought her ticket on Nov. 9 at Outdoors of Chester.

The third-prize winner got $1,000 and bought their ticket on Dec. 19, also at Outdoors of Chester.

The fourth-prize is the winner's choice of a canvas print by photographer Stephen Vecciotti, from his entire portfolio. The winning ticket was purchased Dec. 13 at The Towne Crier in Beacon.

Eighteen-time Grammy Winner Jimmy Sturr and Vecchiotti helped select the winners.

Music for Humanity exists to spread more music throughout the world, primarily by giving music scholarships to young, aspiring musicians attending college or university as music majors.

In July the organization awarded $18,000 in scholarships, bringing its total to $100,000.

To help the mission, send a tax-deductible donation to Music for Humanity, P.O. Box 359, Chester, NY 10918; or call Barry Adelman, co-founder, at 845-469-0900 to volunteer. For more information visit musicforhumanity.org.