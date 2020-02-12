Lecture on the fight for women’s suffrage at Mahwah Museum

Mahwah, N.J. Lindsey Greene Barrett will present the lecture “The Fight for Women’s Suffrage" to mark the 100th anniversary of the ratification of the nineteenth amendment, which gave American women the right to vote. Barrett will present the 70+ year story of the fight for women's suffrage in the United States and the influential women who brought it to fruition. New Jersey was home to several women who were integral to the suffrage movement, including Elizabeth Cady Stanton and Alice Paul. Barrett will discuss Mahwah's ties to the movement, and how local communities were affected and became involved in the struggle for women's rights. Barrett taught Women as Entrepreneurs at Fairleigh Dickinson for nine years, and has lectured widely on influential women in history. The lecture will take place on Thursday, March 5, at 7:30 p.m. at the Mahwah Museum, 201 Franklin Turnpike, Mahwah, N.J. Reservations are recommended. To reserve seats, contact programs@mahwahmuseum.org or call 201-512-0099. The lecture is free for museum members; $5 for non-members.