The Irish Comedy Tour takes the party atmosphere of a Dublin pub and combines it with a boisterous band of hooligans. See them at the Sugar Loaf Performing Arts Center at 7 p.m. on Thursday, March 5. The troupe includes Derek Richards, Mike McCarthy, Damon Leibert, and Derrick Keane. For more information call 845-610-3485 or visit sugarloafpacny.com.