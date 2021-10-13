In concert. West Point’s premier soloist MaryKay Messenger to sing in Newburgh

The Newburgh Historical Society invites the public to a free concert on Sunday, Oct. 17, at 2 p.m. featuring Master Sergeant MaryKay Messenger, the premier vocal soloist for the West Point Band.

She will sing a medley of classical, Broadway, jazz and pop songs from the steps of Crawford House, the society’s headquarters, overlooking the Hudson River.

Her performance will be followed by the society’s annual meeting and a chance to tour the Captain David Crawford House, the society headquarters, where Newburgh life in the early 19th century is showcased.

Messenger is a Newburgh native whose crystal-clear voice is known worldwide from her solos with the USMA Band and her performances with well-known stage companies.

Folding chairs will be provided on the lawn for the concert. The Crawford House is located at 189 Montgomery St., corner of Clinton Street, in downtown Newburgh.

For more information, call 845-561-2585 or e-mail historicalsocietynb@gmail.com.