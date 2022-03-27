Harp, flute and viola trio to play at SUNY Orange on Sunday

More than two years since live professional music has been played in a performance open to both the SUNY Orange college community and the community-at-large, a postponed performance has a new date. Harpist Frances Duffy was to be to be the featured musician the last weekend of March 2020. By that time the college was in shutdown, as it was preparing to be remote because of the pandemic.

To rekindle live performance, Frances Duffy will return, bringing musician friends Jill Sokol, flutist, and David Gold, violist, to play a varied program on Sunday, April 3, 2022 , at Orange Hall Gallery on the Middletown campus of SUNY Orange for a Sunday afternoon performance in a casual setting..

The 3 p.m. show, Spring Serenades with Harp, Flute, and Viola, has a selection of works by Théodore DuBois, Bernard Andres, Marcel Grandjany, and Claude Debussy.

Duffy, Sokol, and Gold are multi-genre musicians playing in classical, show, folk, and pop ensembles of large and small sizes. Also, they all teach in a variety of settings.

Frances Duffy holds BFA and MM degrees in music performance from Carnegie Mellon University and an MM in Orchestral Performance from the Manhattan School of Music. She received her DMA at Mason Gross School of the Arts at Rutgers University.

After completing her undergraduate education at the Aaron Copland School of Music at Queens College, Jill earned her Master’s and Doctorate degrees at Peabody Conservatory of Music and Stony Brook University, respectively.

David Gold received a BA at the University of California, Berkeley and studied and earned an MM from the Juilliard School.

Frances Duffy is also giving a master class on Friday, April1 at 11am in Orange Hall room 23 entitled The Harp: Its history, music, and how it works!

Questions may be directed to cultural@sunyorange.edu

Orange Hall is located at the corner of Wawayanda & Grandview Avenues

(GPS: 24 Grandview Avenue), Middletown, NY. Questions may be directed to Cultural Affairs at SUNY Orange. www.sunyorange.edu/culturalaffairs