Girls on the Run Spring Registration opens January 27th

Girls on the Run is an after-school program that combines curriculum with sport aimed at building self-esteem and connection in young girls between 3rd and 5th grade. The Heart and Sole program is for girls in 6th-8th grades and meets one day a week. Life lessons are creatively paired with fun running activities. Ultimately, they are training to complete a non-competitive celebratory 5K on May 21st. The goal is to unleash confidence through accomplishment while establishing a lifetime appreciation for mental and physical health.

GOTR reaches girls at a critical age, strengthening their confidence at a time in their lives when self-esteem can fade. Combining practices to support physical health and emotional well-being, the program aims to address the needs of the whole girl.

Throughout the nine week season, the girls will discuss such topics such as body image, popularity, gossiping, choosing our friends, conflict resolution and much more. The girls will develop their character, competence and confidence in who they are, creating positive connections with peers and adults while making a meaningful contribution to their community.

Connection is crucial for a child’s mental wellbeing during these uncertain times. A recent report from the CDC revealed the rates of anxiety and depression among adolescents has tripled since the pandemic began. This statistic is not lost on the coaches, staff and council members of the Northern New Jersey Council of GOTR. Meeting in-person in small teams with trained volunteer coaches is a priority.

Girls on the Run Locations

W. Milford Presbyterian Church (6th-8th) Monday 3:30-5:30 PM

Ringwood EG Hewitt GOTR (3rd-5th) M/Th 3:30 - 5:00 PM

Upper Greenwood Lake GOTR (3rd-5th) M/Th 3:00-4:30 PM

Girls on the Run New Jersey North serves girls in Sussex, Bergen, Hudson and Passaic counties, and is one of over 200 chapters across the United States.

If you would like more information, to register, to make a donation, or to inquire about volunteer opportunities, please visit our website at www.gotrnjn.org. Email the organization at info@gotrnjn.org. Believe in your power to make a difference in the life of a girl!