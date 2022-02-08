Free theater workshops at Sugar Loaf Performing Arts Center

On March 16 and 23, PEP productions is offering two free Open Youth Theater Workshops at the Sugar Loaf Performing Arts Center. The two free intro workshops, one in technical theater and design; one in ensemble acting are scheduled for consecutive Wednesday evenings from 6-8 p.m. and are open to young people between the ages of 13-21.

On March 16, PEP is offering a free introductory ensemble acting workshop. Directed by Paul Ellis, the workshop members will participate in exercises and techniques used to develop an ensemble of actors. Participants in this workshop will be considered for inclusion in upcoming PEP projects; which include ongoing workshops that continue through May.

The second workshop, on March 23, under the direction of professionals in the field, introduces basic concepts in design and technical production.

PEP productions is producing its Best of 20/21 Short Play Festival this April 29 and 30. The workshops are an opportunity for people to get involved with the next set of plays produced by PEP.

The company Is seeking actors and technicians to train and work on the spring festival and is planning a 2022 Short Play Festival which will include members of the ensemble.

Workshops are March 16 and 23 from 6-8p.m., at the Sugar Loaf Performing Arts Center. For more information contact tenminuteplayfest@gmail.com or call 845-978-1776.

This project is made possible with made possible in part through the support of Orange County Arts Council’s Community Arts Grants.