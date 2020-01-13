Food for thought­­: Winter events at the Fauchère designed to nourish body and mind

What’s the best cure for the winter blahs? The many different winter events happening at the Hotel Fauchère from January through May.

Sean Strub, Milford mayor and Fauchère owner, sees the hotel as a cultural center for the community.

“The Fauchère has always been a big supporter of arts and culture in the community, as well as a venue for it," he said. "We love the idea of sharing some of the resources we have in these woods. There are many amazing people here and we are delighted to have people in the community who are interested in an array of topics and events and who will come out of their igloos for them.”

The events are meant to appeal to the curiosity and sense of congeniality of a variety of people, and to engage all five senses, sight, hearing, smell, taste, and touch. People will meet others with similar interests and simply enjoy one other's company.

“It’s a great thing for people new to the community, or single people, or those who share similar interests," Strub said.

Dinner and talk in the Delmonico Room

The sold-out indigenous foods dinner on Jan 3 was the first of a new type of series at the Fauchère featuring expert speakers, well-known internationally, whose talks are provocative and inspiring. All these talks will be held from 6 to 9 p.m. in the Delmonico Room.

January 27: Suzanne Braun Levine is a prolific author, editor, and woman of many firsts. Her talk is "How Ms. Magazine Changed the World -- and Me.”

February 2: John Voelcker, a fascinating automotive journalist and analyst, will give the talk "Driving into the Future."

February 6: Richard Morais will give two talks. One is about his book "The Hundred-Foot Journey," which was made into a film by Oprah Winfrey. The film will be shown, and there will be an Indian dinner.

February 20: Richard Morais' other talk will be about his latest novel, "The Man with No Borders." A Spanish-style salmon will be served.

February 23: Dr. Michelle Shuffett will talk about medical marijuana.

March 11: Journalist Bob Guccione Jr., son of Penthouse founder Bob Guccione and founder of the music magazine Spin, will give the talk, "How Good Journalism Nearly Got Me Killed and Why I Miss That."

March 22: Milford's own Barbara de Vries, formerly creative director at Calvin Klein, will speak about the crisis of plastic pollution in "Plastic is Forever."

Cultural Cuisine Nights at Bar Louis

The interns at the Fauchère are from all over the globe. Many work as wait staff or in the kitchen and share recipes from home with the chefs. Often there have been last-minute Skype calls home to “mom” to ask for details: Should you turn it? How long should it be in the oven? and other vital questions.

Featured cuisines this year are: Vietnamese (Jan. 20), Thai (Feb. 3), Lebanese (Feb. 10), Peruvian (Feb. 17), Brazilian (Feb. 24), Puerto Rican (March 2), Irish (St. Patrick’s Day) March 17, Russian (March 29), and Mexican (May 5). All Cultural Cuisine Nights begin at 6 p.m.

The interns will talk with guests about their home country dishes. Live or recorded music and décor will match the themes. The regular Bar Louis menu will also be available.

Classic movie and dinner in the Delmonico Room

Enjoy a classic movie and dinner in the Delmonico room with well-known local film historian and raconteur John DiLeo, a Fauchère favorite.

This series, to be held from 5:45 to 9 p.m. on six Thursdays (the first is on Jan. 30 and the last on April 9), will feature a three-course dinner with DiLeo providing the film’s backstory, anecdotes, and little-known facts and insights about the stars. See the Fauchère website (hotelfauchere.com/events) for the full list of movies.

Pasta for the People at 403 Broad

Chef Ian Burdzy creates amazing fresh house-made pasta with incredible sauces and unique side dishes. Two pasta nights will be held at 403 Broad every month in January, February, and March. Pasta for the People is just $10.

Live music at Bar Louis

Five live music events scheduled so far, with more to come. Bar Louis staff and some of their talented musician friends will have you rockin'.

Fauchère Wine Circle at Hotel Conservatory

Lourdes Arena, the Fauchère's consulting sommelier, will host wine tastings on Fridays once a month (Jan. 31, Feb,.21, March 20). These interactive and educational events are a great opportunity to meet others interested in wine. You may even become a certified oenophile. The tastings start at 5:30 p.m.

Happy birthday, Louis Fauchère

A five-course French dinner to celebrate Louis Fauchère's 197th birthday will be held from 6 to 9 p.m. on Thursday, March 5.

For sure, Louis Fauchère would approve of these winter events.

Reservations and information

The Hotel Fauchère is located at 401 Broad St. in Milford. Reservations for all events can be made at OpenTable.com or 570-409-1212 or reservations@hotelfauchere.com.

For prices or more information about any of these events, see hotelfauchere.com/events.