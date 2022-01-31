Fantasy, reality and color commingle in art exhibit

The opening exhibit of 2022 at Mindy Ross Gallery is a solo show by Surrealist-Abstract artist Andrea Pacione of Newburgh. Paintings in oils on large and medium-sized canvases comprise the selection of works that are a hybrid of abstract and recognizable shapes, many in bold colors set within gracefully unsettling dystopian landscapes, while others fascinate with the tiny repetitive strokes and dots of color reminiscent of pointillism.

Pacione’s innovative style of sculpting, bending, and twisting paint to create doorways to the inner dimensions is an intriguing technique which draws the viewer to seek the details of the paintings as well as the broader overall scene.

Hot Pink Getaway ~ a solo art exhibit of oils ~ is certain to be a popular and educational exhibit, as it introduces fresh ideas in a lively manner.

In addition to her visual art, Pacione is known for her poetry and performance art as she explores her inner self. Pacione’s abstract surrealist paintings begin with large blocks of color coming together to form a rough composition reflecting mood that becomes transmuted and refined over time.

“My work is the result of an alchemical journey of coming into emotional alignment via mental process, to satisfy the inner need to do so,.” said Pacione

Andrea Pacione teaches several art courses at SUNY Orange and recently opened a studio-gallery in Newburgh.

Mindy Ross Gallery is at the eastern end of Kaplan Hall, SUNY Orange and is located at 73 First Street, Newburgh.

The timeframe of the exhibit is January 19 – March 7, 2022. However, hours open to the general public are very limited, capacity numbers are limited because of social distancing, and masks are required regardless of vaccination status, all due to covid restrictions. Admission is free. The following are open-to-the-public dates and times:

February 5: 2-4 p.m.; February 11 and 18: 6-8 p.m.; March 2: 5-7 p.m.

Questions may be directed to cultural@sunyorange.edu

Website: sunyorange.edu/