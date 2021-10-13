Chester. Learn the art of basket weaving

Learn the art of basket making and weave a basket at the Chester Public Library on Saturday, Nov. 6, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Robin Ingram is the instructor and she is a member of the Westchester Basketmakers Guild.

The basket is made of reed; the size is 10 inches by 6 inches by 5 inches. There will be a choice of colors for the stripes.

Materials fee is $12 to be paid at the time of program.

Register for this program at www.chesternypubliclibrary.com. Registration will close Monday, Nov. 1.

The program will be held downstairs at the library.

Bring a snack; there will be a break.