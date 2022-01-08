Chester Historical Society presents program on life and business of William A. Lawrence, first mayor of Chester

The 2022 Annual Meeting of the Chester Historical Society will be held on Saturday, January 15, at 2 p.m. This year, because of the ongoing Covid issues in this county, the meeting will be held via zoom. After the Business portion of the meeting and the election of officers at 2 p.m., everyone is encouraged to stay online for a presentation about one facet of the rich and storied history of Chester.

Presented by Leslie Smith, this year’s special presentation will focus on the life of William A. Lawrence, our village’s first mayor and proprietor of the Lawrence Cheese Factory. We will hear about the immense cheese factory that was located right here in the middle of Chester on the property that currently houses Cohen, LaBarbera & Landrigin Attorneys’ office on Brookside Ave., Chester NY. Learn how William A. Lawrence and even cheese impacted life in Chester then and now.

For those interested in joining the Zoom meeting on Saturday, January 15th, please email Susan Bahren at chester_historical@mac.com to be added to the Zoom invitation.