Chester. Chester library to host Zoom programs on pie-making and career help

10 Jun 2020 | 12:20

    The Chester Public Library is offer two Zoom programs next week:

    Career help with Ann Marie Buckley

    Are you a recent grad or someone looking for tips on how to go forward in the current job market?

    Join the Zoom webinar Monday, June 15, at 6:30 p.m.

    Register in advance at chesternypubliclibrary.com/calendar or contact idunn@rcls.org.

    Pie-maker Allison Kave

    Join writer cook book writer and pie maker Allison Kave for a pie making demonstration; cook along optional. This is a Zoom program, Saturday, June 20 at 3 p.m.

    Register in advance at chesternypubliclibrary.com/calendar or contact idunn@rcls.org for more information.