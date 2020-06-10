Chester. Chester library to host Zoom programs on pie-making and career help

The Chester Public Library is offer two Zoom programs next week:

Career help with Ann Marie Buckley

Are you a recent grad or someone looking for tips on how to go forward in the current job market?

Join the Zoom webinar Monday, June 15, at 6:30 p.m.

Register in advance at chesternypubliclibrary.com/calendar or contact idunn@rcls.org.

Pie-maker Allison Kave

Join writer cook book writer and pie maker Allison Kave for a pie making demonstration; cook along optional. This is a Zoom program, Saturday, June 20 at 3 p.m.

Register in advance at chesternypubliclibrary.com/calendar or contact idunn@rcls.org for more information.