Best of Orange County 10-Minute Play Festival comes to Sugar Loaf

The Best of the Orange County 10-Minute Play Festival will be performed at Sugar Loaf Performing Arts Center on April 29 and 30, presented by PEP Productions, producer Paul Ellis announced. The event will include six plays each night from the 2020 and 2021 international festival. The 32 plays were selected by a panel of professionals from across the country, but the festival was presented online or as a hybrid because of the pandemic, Ellis noted.

The six plays include three from 2020 and three from 2021: “Hong Kong Date Night,” by Angela J. Davis; “Russian Luck,” by Scott Klavan; “Group Therapy,” by Virginia Pellegrino, directed by Gloria Bonelli; “Cool Metal,” by Jack Rushton; “Kirby Is Missing,” by Scott Gibson and “Amelia?” by Evan Spreen, directed by Paul Ellis.

The plays make use of a variety of comedic styles.

“Whether satire or farce, highbrow or lowbrow, these plays were selected to make us laugh. Taking aim at pandas, fortune tellers, gun control, fairytale princesses’, a missing cat and neighbor, these six short plays deliver the humor we could all use right now,” said Ellis.

All six ten-minute plays will be performed each evening at the Sugar Loaf Performing Arts Center at 7:30. Tickets can be purchased through EVENTBRITE: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/260700822177 This project is made possible with funds from the Statewide Community Regrants Program, a regrant program of the New York State Council of the Arts, with support from the Office of the Governor and the New York State Legislature and administered by Arts Mid-Hudson.