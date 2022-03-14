Auditions for “Moon over Buffalo”

Creative Theatre–Muddy Water Players will hold open auditions for the July production of Ken Ludwig’s comedy, “Moon over Buffalo,” on March 26 and 27, 1-3 p.m., at The Playhouse at Museum Village, Route 17M in Monroe, NY.

The production is under the direction of Donna Polichetti, and performances will be from July 9 to July 24. Cast size is four men and four women.

Prepared materials are not necessary. More information can be found on the company’s web site, www.AtThePlayhouse.org . Interested participants may call (845) 294-9465 for more information. and should call that number on the days of the auditions to confirm the place and time.

Creative Theatre - Muddy Water Players is a non-profit corporation dedicated to promoting the performing arts in the Hudson Valley. The company operates The Playhouse at Museum Village, presenting a season of Main Stage performances from May to November.