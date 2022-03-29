Art at a Goshen bank

A solo exhibit by artist Mitchell Saler is on display through May 4 at the Berkshire Bank in Goshen, including 18 of his realistic oil paintings. They include scenes depicting Goshen and the local Hudson Valley area as well as the Catskills and Adirondacks.

The Goshen Art League coordinated the show, open during bank hours, Monday-Friday 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Berkshire Bank is at 2 South Church Street in Goshen, and the paintings can also be viewed online, at mitchellsaler.com/berkshirebankexhibit.

Mitchell Saler is a member of the Salmagundi Club in NYC, Wallkill River School, Goshen Art League, Orange County Arts Council, Middletown Art Group, River Valley Artists Guild, Monroe Arts Society, and Artists in the Parks. He graduated with an Associate Degree in Visual Arts from SUNY Orange in Middletown, NY, and received a Bachelor of Fine Arts in Painting and Drawing, summa cum laude, from SUNY New Paltz. He has received awards in various art exhibits including two awards from the Salmagundi Club. He lives in Middletown, NY, and teaches an art class at the Mulberry House Senior Center as well as private lessons.

His website is www.mitchellsaler.com. He can also be found on Facebook at www.facebook.com/mitchellsalerartist and [2] on Instagram athttps://instagram.com/mitchellsaler.