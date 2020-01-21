Adrian Shanker, editor of 'Bodies and Barriers,' will speak and sign books in Milford

Adrian Shanker, the editor of an anthology listed by NBC News as one of the "10 LGBTQ Books to Watch Out for in 2020," will give a talk at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 30, at the Fauchére Meeting Center (second floor), 403 Broad Street, Milford.

Milford Mayor Sean Strub is included in the anthology, "Bodies and Barriers: Queer Activists on Health," which features essays by 26 activists from around the world. Strub's chapter, "Challenging HIV Stigma," presents critical information for community members, activists, and health professionals about the challenges people living with HIV face today, and how they differ from the challenges of two decades ago.

TriVersity Center for Gender and Sexual Diversity (TriVersity), Pike County's LGBTQ Community Center is hosting this northeast Pennsylvania book release event for the book, which is published by the Oakland, Calif., independent publisher PM Press

Shanker is executive director of Bradbury-Sullivan LGBT Community Center in Allentown, Pa. He is a long-time leader in Pennsylvania's LGBTQ community, having led Equality Pennsylvania for three years during the fight for marriage equality.

Following a book talk and reading featuring Shanker and Strub, community members will be invited to ask questions, and books will be available for purchase and signing.

"At TriVersity, we strive to promote and advocate for acceptance of LGBTQ individuals through education," said Steven Teague, TriVersity's new executive director. "As historian, Henry C. Clauson, once wrote, 'The better we know each other, the more we love each other.' Therefore, we are proud to bring events and programs to our community that highlight current issues facing LGBTQ people -- and LGBTQ health is an important issue for all of us.”

About TriVersity

Founded in 2009 as the Upper Delaware GLBT Center, the mission of TriVersity is to provide a safe space and programs that empower the LGBTQ community living in and visiting the tri-state region. TriVersity works to ensure that LGBTQ individuals will lead full and rewarding lives without limits based on sexual orientation or gender identity.