Who Will Lift The Premier League 2022/23?

Let’s take a look at the favorites and make our own picks as to how they will get on.

Soccer fans don’t have to wait as long this year for the new Premier League season to kick off, given the winter World Cup in Qatar. The 22/23 season will commence on the 6th of August, and we are going to take this opportunity to break down who may be champions come the end. Using the best bookies, we take the odds and our own knowledge to try and predict who may be successful this year.

Manchester City

Understandably the favorites going into this season according to Bet Station are current champions Manchester City, who are around 9/13 at most bookmakers. City were outstanding last season and the fact that they have managed to bring in wonder kid Erling Haaland is exactly why they are overwhelming favorites this season. City may be moving on players like Sterling and Jesus, but the general consensus is that with reinforcements like Haaland and Kalvin Phillips, the Citizens will romp to their 7th PL title.

Liverpool

Coming in at 16/5 are Liverpool, who were so desperately unlucky to lose out last season, eventually being pipped to the title by just a point. Liverpool fans will be sad to see the back of long term favorite Sadio Mane, but win Darwin Nunez they really do have the perfect replacement. It is easy to forget that in January Klopp brought in the brilliant Luis Diaz who really hit the ground running and only looks set to improve. Liverpool will have been bitterly disappointed at the end of the season, losing both the Champions League final and the league, something which Klopp and his side will be looking to fix this year.

Tottenham Hotspur

Despite only just managing to get into the top 4 last season, Spurs are sitting 3rd favorites to lift their very first Premier League and their first title since the 60s. At 14/1 Spurs are certainly a long shot but it is clear from the business which they have done so far this summer that they are really aiming for big things this year. Antonio Conte is a proven winner and if he can squeeze everything out of his players then there is no reason they can’t make a title challenge.

Chelsea

And finally we have Chelsea at 16/1, who have been through something of a tumultuous time of late. Chelsea have now been taken over and they are starting to throw their weight around in the transfer market. The Blues require defenders and a replacement for Romelu Lukaku, who goes back to Inter after a torrid time in West London. There may be too much for Tuchel to do this season for them to really make a run at it.

We believe that City just have too much again this season and will take the title, with Spurs coming in second, Liverpool third and a surprise candidate in 4th, not Chelsea. What do you think will happen this season?