Twelfth Night Celebration: An Afternoon of Music and Community

Celebrate the close of the holiday season with the 16th Annual Twelfth Night Celebration at St. James Episcopal Church on Sunday, January 12, 2025, at 3:00 p.m. This year’s event will feature performances by local choirs, including a stirring rendition of Handel’s beloved “Hallelujah Chorus.” The program is organized by local organist and composer Jacob Friedman, who will also perform during the event.

Proceeds from this special event will benefit Habitat for Humanity of Greater Newburgh. All donations collected during the celebration will support their vital work in providing affordable housing for local families in need.

A free will collection will be taken, but admission is free, and all are welcome to join for this inspiring afternoon of music and community spirit. For more information, please contact St. James Episcopal Church at (845) 294-6225 or visit saintjamesgoshen.org.