Tilcon NY’s Goshen Quarry is Crushing it

Tilcon New York (NY) is ramping up operations at its Goshen Quarry and asphalt plant, with production now underway to supply materials for the upcoming construction season.

Tilcon is the New York Metropolitan area’s leading supplier of aggregates, asphalt and paving services. Located at 2 Quarry Road, the Goshen Quarry (also known locally as Dutchess Quarry) has been a cornerstone of the local construction industry since the 1940s. It is currently expected to begin asphalt production by mid-April, with April 14 set as the tentative opening date.

The quarry recently completed its winter maintenance.

“What a difference exactly three weeks make,” said Plant Manager Adison Marciano. “We tore down our existing plant and are in the process of installing a new portable plant, which should be up and running shortly. We already executed two successful production blasts and are preparing for our third one.”

Tilcon NY, known for providing materials for major projects such as Hudson Yards in New York City, acquired the Goshen site in 2013 after previous operations by the Arborio Company and later Peckham Materials Corporation. Materials from the Goshen location have been used in several high-profile infrastructure projects throughout Orange County.

The company’s regional headquarters is based in Parsippany, New Jersey. Across nearly 20 sites in New York and New Jersey, Tilcon employs about 650 people.

The Goshen Quarry is open for aggregate sales Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. The asphalt plant will follow the same hours once it comes online.

For aggregate sales, customers can contact Liese Hohmann at (845) 608-6195 or Edward Cicalese at (914) 629-7880. For asphalt sales, Jim Montesano can be reached at (973) 725-2724.

Residents with questions or concerns can contact Tilcon’s main office at (845) 294-5022, ext. 4.