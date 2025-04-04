Tilcon New York Ready for Production in Goshen

Tilcon New York (NY) is a leading supplier of construction aggregates, asphalt and paving services in the Metropolitan NY area. The company is headquartered in Parsippany New Jersey and operates multiple facilities in NY State including the Goshen Quarry and Asphalt Plant.

The Goshen Quarry, also known as the Dutchess Quarry to local residents, has been an active mining operation since the 1940s. It was first owned and operated by the Arborio Company and then later by Peckham Materials Corporation, before it was acquired by Tilcon NY.

Aggregates and asphalt products from the Goshen facility have been used in notable projects in and around Orange County. Tilcon NY has completed its winter maintenance work and is beginning production to support the 2025 construction season. The asphalt plant is expected to open mid-April.

The Goshen Quarry and Asphalt Plant are located at 2 Quarry Road, Goshen, NY and customers can reach aggregate sales representatives by contacting Liese Hohmann at 845-608-6195 or Edward Cicalese at 914-629-7880. For asphalt sales, customers can contact Jim Montesano at 973-725-2724.

The quarry is open and current hours are 7:00 am - 3:00 pm for customer sales. Normal operating hours for the asphalt plant will also be 7:00 am - 3:00 pm and are subject to change depending on daily demand. The tentative opening date for the Asphalt Plant is April 14.

If you are a member of the general public and have a question, please contact Tilcon NY’s main office at (845) 294-5022 and select extension 4.

Tilcon NY is a leading supplier of construction aggregates, asphalt and paving service in the Metropolitan NY area and is headquartered in Parsippany, New Jersey. The company employs approximately 650 people at their nearly 20 locations across New Jersey and New York.