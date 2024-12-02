Tilcon New York Gives Back

Tilcon New York celebrated a Week of Giving leading up to Thanksgiving at each of their site locations this past week. The Goshen facility participated this week by collecting canned and dry Thanksgiving goods for the Goshen Ecumenical Food Pantry. The site was able to collect over 82 lbs of goods for local families in need. The food pantry, housed inside the First Presbyterian Church serves families in the Goshen School District and Goshen Village & Town residents.

Tilcon New York Community Relations Specialist, Erin Bolan says “It is important for us to maintain the priority of being a good neighbor, not only in our day-to-day practices as an organization but especially during the holidays, which can be a challenging time for families.”

The Goshen Food pantry expressed how important donations during this time of year are, without them, many families may not be able to celebrate a proper holiday dinner. The organization does not allow anything donated to go to waste and goes above and beyond to provide for the local families in need, even providing families with toaster ovens last year for the holidays.

About Tilcon NY:

Tilcon NY is a leading supplier of construction aggregates, asphalt, and paving service in the Metropolitan NY area. They are headquartered in Parsippany NJ and are part of international building materials and solutions provider CRH, with approximately 650 employees at their nearly 20 locations in New Jersey and New York. Tilcon NY believes people are the top priority, character is our strength, performance is our commitment, and innovation is our way forward. We strive to shape the next generation of sustainable building materials and solutions.