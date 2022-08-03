$!The Best Casinos in Atlantic City for a Weekend Getaway

For a long time Atlantic City has been the number one choice when New Yorkers go for a weekend getaway of gambling. Even though there is a casino like Catskills Casino way closer to the city, there is just something about going away from the busy hustle of the city and take a break for a little while. Here you have some of the best places to do so.

Borgata Hotel Casino and Spa

The marble-lined casino is one of the younger casinos in Sin City. Since it opened in 2003, it has become one of the most popular ones to visit. The beautiful interior gives you the casino feeling of being in an extravagant location. Besides that, it is one of the only casinos that has some kind of smoke regulation, and there are specific tables designated for smokers. You can also stay in the hotel and enjoy its luxurious rooms and a high level of service. As the name suggests you may also visit the spa area and slow down after an eventful day at the casino tables. As this is one of the newest casinos in Atlantic City is probably also among the best. If you want to practice before you go, you can find more new casinos online.

Tropicana Casino and Resort

If you are looking for a place that has it all, this should be first on your list on your next trip to Atlantic City. It is not all fun and games, as the casino also features a shopping mall and an eating and drinking area. Sit down at one of the more than 2000 slot machines the casino offers and feel the excitement rise. After that, you can sit at one of the blackjack or poker tables before you let your luck loose at the roulette. Finish the night by partying until the sun comes up at one of the many bars inside the casino.