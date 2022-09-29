Most Common Fatal Construction Accidents in New York City

Although workplace accidents and fatalities can occur in any environment, the construction industry is routinely cited as one of the most dangerous sectors in the entire U.S. According to the latest statistics, 22% of the workplace facilities that took place in New York City in 2020 occurred within the construction sector, which exceeds the nationwide average of 21%.

While workplace fatalities do appear to be reducing over time, improving workplace safety and eliminating fatalities is clearly the optimal solution. So, what is it that makes the construction industry so dangerous? Take a look at the most common types of fatal construction accidents here:

1. Falls

A slip, trip, or fall can occur anywhere but the number of hazards on a construction site mean that they are a fairly common occurrence in this type of workplace. As workers often operate at height, the severity of a fall can be substantially increased, which is one of the reasons falls account for a significant number of workplace fatalities in the construction sector.

2. Struck-by Accidents

When a worker is struck by something, it can cause a wide range of injuries. This is particularly true if the item they are struck by is a piece of heavy machinery or building materials. While some workers may sustain non-fatal injuries, such as broken limbs or concussions, a considerable number of people killed on construction sites in New York City are harmed as a result of being struck by something on the site.

3. Caught or In-Between Accidents

If you’re caught on a piece of construction equipment or trapped in-between two separate items, you can succumb to serious injuries, such as damage to your internal organs or head injuries. A worker may find themselves pinned against a wall if a piece of machinery malfunctions, for example. Although routine maintenance and regular training can reduce the risk of incidents occurring, a lot of people are still harmed or killed.

4. Electrocutions

When workers are operating on a construction site, there are strict rules governing the use of electricity. ‘Lockout programs’ are often used to ensure electrical power is not switched on until everyone on the site is notified, for example. However, a breakdown in communication or inadequate training can result in errors, which is why electrocutions are still a leading cause of fatal construction accidents in NYC.

Taking Action After a Construction Fatality in NYC

If a loved one has been killed at work, you may be able to take legal action against the person or company responsible. With help from a construction accident lawyer in New York City, you can ensure that the right people are held accountable for the incident and highlight the continued safety issues that plague the industry.

In addition to this, a construction accident attorney can help you to obtain financial compensation if a loved one has been hurt or killed while at work. Although financial compensation cannot diminish the pain and suffering you’re experiencing, it can provide the practical support you need when you’re dealing with the loss of a much-loved member of your family.