Medicare Expert Senta Curran CFP®: When a person files for Social Security, is it mandatory that they also enroll in Medicare?

When a person over 65 files for Social Security, he will automatically be enrolled in Medicare Part A. If a person files for Social Security before age 65, he will automatically be enrolled in Medicare when he turns 65. The client will receive notification that he is being enrolled in Part A and Part B. If he doesn’t want Part B he must specifically decline it. He may not decline Part A if he wants to receive Social Security. Usually there’s no harm in enrolling in Part A because it is free. But if the client’s current plan is an HAS, contributions must stop upon enrollment in Part A. (If Part A is made retroactive by six months, no HAS contributions may be made for that six-month period.) Clients who want both to receive Social Security and make contributions to their HAS will have to make a choice. They can’t receive Social Security and make contributions to an HAS.

Senta Curran, CFP® is the owner of Curran Financial, The George Thompson Agency and Medicare Made 4U. She has provided both financial advice and medicare solutions for nearly two decades. Senta states, “In our everchanging field there are often more questions than answers. We must work collaboratively to provide the best service we can and not rely completely on technology to solve important personal challenges.”

Senta Curran brings three facets essential to the success of the Medicare Made 4U team. Senta has a burning passion to help others, an unquenchable thirst for learning and the solid foundation of decades of experience.

Senta states, “This business is about building strong relationships, understanding the essential needs of your clients and delivering on your promises.” She holds a strong belief that a financial planner’s job goes beyond the numbers. She adds, “If you are doing your job well, you are there through life’s difficult and prosperous times alike, you are a coach, advisor and confidant.” Senta followed her thirst for learning to gain two bachelor’s degrees, a Certified Financial Planner designation and an MBA (Master of Business Administration) ChFC (Chartered Financial Consultant) CLU (Chartered Life Underwriter) CLTC (Certified for Long-Term Care.)